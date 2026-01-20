Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Sensitisation Meet on Women’s Safety Laws

TAWANG- The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Tawang, organised a one-day sensitisation and awareness programme on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act, 2005, and crimes against women at the DC Conference Hall, Tawang, on Monday.

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, IAS, and saw the participation of members of Internal Committees constituted across 18 departments, along with newly inducted members of the District Local Complaints Committee (LCC).

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of collective and sustained efforts to ensure a safe, healthy and dignified environment for women at workplaces and in society. She urged members of Internal Committees and the Local Complaints Committee to remain vigilant, closely monitor violations of women-related laws and promptly report such matters to competent authorities and law enforcement agencies

Also Read- Mass Cleanliness Drive Held at Jang

She also encouraged participants to actively engage with resource persons and legal experts, noting that grassroots-level awareness is essential for the effective implementation of women-centric legislations.

The technical sessions included a briefing by Police Inspector N. Angu, Officer-in-Charge of Tawang Police Station, on three newly introduced criminal laws. Lady Constable Tenzing Nyima conducted an awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

Legal experts from the Child Protection Unit and One Stop Centre — Advocates Thinley Norbu, Sonam Zangmu and Rinchin Wangmu — delivered detailed presentations on the PWDV Act, 2005, the PoSH Act, 2013, and the prevailing status of crimes against women in Tawang district, offering legal insights and practical guidance to participants.

The programme began with a welcome address by Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Tawang, Dondup Pema, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre, Tawang, Tsering Buti.

Officials said the sensitisation programme marked an important step towards strengthening institutional mechanisms and reinforcing commitment to women’s safety, dignity and legal empowerment in Tawang district.