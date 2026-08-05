Ziro Royal Enfielders Launch Relief Mission for Assam Flood Victims

ZIRO- In a remarkable display of compassion and regional solidarity, Ziro Royal Enfielders (ZRE), a motorcycle club based in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, carried out a humanitarian relief mission for families affected by the ongoing floods in Assam. The relief materials were handed over through the Sukafa Riders Motorcycle Club at Nazira in Sivasagar district to ensure assistance reached those most in need.

A Tata Mobile carrying relief supplies departed from Ziro, while an Isuzu truck and two private vehicles loaded with additional materials from Itanagar joined the convoy en route to Sivasagar. The initiative marked the second phase of ZRE’s relief campaign, following collection drives held in Ziro and Itanagar on July 29 and 30.

Volunteers gathered essential items including drinking water, phenyl, sanitary pads, clothing, towels, bedsheets, utensils, footwear, undergarments and other daily necessities.

Also Read- INDIA Bloc Marches in Parliament, Demands Amit Shah’s Reply on Student Protest Crackdown

Club Chief Nending Ommo said the campaign was inspired by the generous support Arunachal Pradesh received from people in Assam during the recent flash floods in Keyi Panyor. He described the relief effort as a gesture of gratitude, humanity and brotherhood, stating that it was the club’s moral responsibility to stand with Assam during one of its most challenging times.

Vice Chief Hage Duyu emphasised that the riding fraternity transcends geographical and political boundaries, adding that the initiative aimed to reassure flood-affected communities that they were not alone. General-in-Command Duyu Deilyang said the club deliberately chose to personally deliver the aid despite difficult road conditions as a symbol of sincere solidarity.

The club acknowledged the support of several riding groups, including Royal Arunachal Riders, Mountain Folks, Eastern Hill Riders, Arunachal Riders Consortium, Arunachal Bullet Club, Decent Souls and Royal Gorkha Riders, for contributing to the relief drive.

Also Read- CoSAAP Keyi Panyor Donates ₹8 Lakh for Flood Relief

ZRE also coordinated with Sukafa Riders Motorcycle Club, which has been actively engaged in relief work on the ground, to ensure that the aid reached genuine beneficiaries while protecting the dignity and privacy of disaster victims.

The initiative also received support from Monroe Phukan, a noted solo rider from Sivasagar, while the Chief and Secretary of Sukafa Riders expressed gratitude to ZRE for strengthening the bond of brotherhood between the riding communities of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The organisers said the mission reflected how compassion, unity and humanity can rise above borders and differences during times of crisis.