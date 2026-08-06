Beti Wallong Secures Admission to DPS Itanagar with Full Support from PAA

ITANAGAR- In a significant step towards supporting young para athletes, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has facilitated the admission of Miss Beti Wallong, a promising para table tennis player from the Puriok community of East Kameng district, to Delhi Public School (DPS), Itanagar.

The initiative aims to ensure that Beti Wallong receives quality education alongside structured sports training to further develop her potential in para table tennis.

According to the Association, Beti Wallong is an orphan who has been pursuing her educational and sporting aspirations without parental support. Recognising her talent, determination and commitment, the PAA has taken responsibility for supporting her future by providing access to quality education and professional sports training.

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The Association announced that it will bear the expenses related to her education and sports training, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that financial and social challenges do not prevent talented para athletes from achieving their goals.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal also expressed gratitude to its Chairman,Takam Pario, for his continued support and leadership in promoting the welfare, education and development of para athletes across the state.

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Expressing confidence in her abilities, the Association wished Beti Wallong success in both academics and sports, hoping that she will excel at the national level and bring laurels to Arunachal Pradesh and the country through her achievements.

The initiative reflects the Association’s broader commitment to nurturing sporting talent while creating opportunities for inclusive education and long-term athlete development in Arunachal Pradesh.