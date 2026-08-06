Governor Advocates Unified Geospatial Platform for Data-Driven Decision Making

ITANAGAR- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) has called for Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to become the cornerstone of governance in the state, saying that adopting geospatial intelligence is essential for informed decision-making, efficient public service delivery and sustainable development.

Addressing the ‘Geo Vision Itanagar’ Seminar, organised by Esri India in Itanagar on Wednesday, the Governor stressed that Arunachal Pradesh’s rugged terrain, dense forests, scattered settlements and extensive international borders require technology-driven governance backed by accurate geospatial data.

Highlighting the need for a comprehensive digital governance framework, the Governor said it is imperative that all government departments switch to a GIS platform. He proposed the creation of a State Geospatial Governance Platform integrating data from key departments, including Revenue, Planning, Rural Development, Public Works, Forest, Agriculture, Disaster Management and Power.

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According to the Governor, a unified geospatial ecosystem would improve inter-departmental coordination, eliminate duplication of efforts and promote evidence-based policymaking while enhancing transparency and accountability.

Land governance emerged as another key focus of his address. He advocated accelerating GIS-based cadastral surveys, digitisation of land records and implementation of the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) system, stating that reliable land information would help resolve disputes, facilitate infrastructure development and improve investor confidence.

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The Governor also underscored the importance of drone-based mapping and geospatial monitoring for roads, bridges, healthcare facilities, schools, power infrastructure and strategic projects, particularly in border areas. He said real-time monitoring would strengthen project execution and support flagship initiatives such as the Vibrant Village Programme.

On disaster management, Lt Gen Parnaik called for closer collaboration between the Arunachal Pradesh State Application Centre (APSAC), disaster management agencies and district administrations to develop advanced hazard mapping and early warning systems for floods, landslides, earthquakes and glacial lake outburst floods.

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He further highlighted the growing role of emerging technologies such as GeoAI, Digital Twins, drone analytics and mobile GIS, saying they are enabling governments to move beyond conventional mapping towards predictive analysis and real-time decision support, making governance more proactive and citizen-centric.

The Governor noted that geospatial technology can significantly strengthen sectors including agriculture, horticulture, forestry, biodiversity conservation, healthcare and urban planning. He said GIS-based suitability analysis can help identify ideal locations for high-value crops such as kiwi, apple, orange, walnut and large cardamom, thereby improving agricultural productivity and farmers’ livelihoods.

Appreciating Esri India for organising the seminar, the Governor urged policymakers, administrators and technical experts to embrace data-driven governance and leverage GIS as a powerful tool for transparency, accountability and inclusive development in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The seminar also showcased the concept of “Arunachal One,” a unified geospatial platform designed to support integrated planning and decision-making across departments. Experts highlighted the use of GIS, GeoAI and drone technologies in land records, agriculture, forestry, disaster management, border security, smart policing and utility management.