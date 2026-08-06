Tawang Finalises Grand Har Ghar Tiranga Programme Ahead of Independence Day

TAWANG- The Tawang District Administration has finalised an extensive programme for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026 and the observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, with a series of patriotic events scheduled from August 12 to 15 to encourage public participation ahead of Independence Day.

The programme was finalised during a coordination meeting chaired by ADC-cum-In-Charge Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta, who reviewed preparations and assigned responsibilities to government departments, educational institutions, security agencies, market welfare committees and other stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of all events.

According to the schedule, the campaign will begin with the hoisting of the National Flag at every household from August 9, followed by a grand Tiranga Yatra on August 12 from Buddha Park through the Old and Nehru Markets to the War Memorial. The event will conclude with a mass rendition of Vande Mataram, with around 500 participants, including students, NCC cadets, government officials and local residents, expected to take part.

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On August 13, the district will organise a Tiranga Bike and Cycle Rally from Chamleng near Tawang Monastery to the War Memorial to promote public participation and strengthen the spirit of patriotism.

To mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, exhibitions highlighting the historical significance of India’s Partition will be organised at Dorjee Khandu Government College, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, PM SHRI JNV Tawang and GHSS Tawang to create awareness among students and the public.

The celebrations will also include Tri-colour Rangoli competitions, Tiranga-themed lighting and decoration across major markets, a Tiranga Swachh Abhiyan, sports events on Independence Day and the nationwide “Selfie with Tiranga” campaign encouraging citizens to upload photographs with the National Flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga portal.

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The District Administration has assigned specific responsibilities to various departments and organisations, while security arrangements will be coordinated by the Superintendent of Police, Tawang. Refreshments for participants of the Tiranga Yatra and Bike Rally will be facilitated by the 190 Mountain Brigade.

Appealing for widespread participation, the District Administration urged citizens, students, civil society organisations and market associations to actively join the campaign and make the celebrations a collective expression of patriotism, national unity and respect for India’s freedom fighters and the victims of Partition.