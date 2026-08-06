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East Kameng Observes World Breastfeeding Week with Awareness Campaign

The Department of Women and Child Development, East Kameng, organised awareness programmes across Anganwadi Centres in Chayangtajo Block to promote exclusive breastfeeding and improve maternal and child health.

Last Updated: 06/08/2026
1 minute read
East Kameng Observes World Breastfeeding Week with Awareness Campaign

SEPPA- The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), East Kameng District, observed World Breastfeeding Week across Anganwadi Centres under Chayangtajo Block on Thursday through a series of awareness programmes conducted by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AWWs).

The initiative aimed to create greater awareness about the importance of breastfeeding in ensuring the health, nutrition and overall well-being of both mothers and infants.

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Special emphasis was placed on promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of a child’s life, highlighting its critical role in strengthening infant immunity, supporting healthy growth and improving maternal health.

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The awareness programme witnessed active participation from officials of the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Anganwadi Workers, beneficiaries and members of the local community.

During the programme, participants were sensitised to the importance of adopting optimal breastfeeding practices and encouraged to spread awareness within their communities.

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The event also reinforced the collective commitment of government departments, frontline workers and community organisations towards improving maternal and child health outcomes in East Kameng district.

The observance forms part of ongoing efforts by the Department of Women and Child Development to strengthen community awareness on nutrition, early childhood care and maternal health through grassroots engagement.

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Last Updated: 06/08/2026
1 minute read
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