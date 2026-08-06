AAPSU Reaffirms Strong Support for 80:20 Reservation Ahead of HPC Meeting

ITANAGAR- With the High-Power Committee (HPC) set to hold its first meeting on August 10 to examine demands for scrapping the existing 80:20 recruitment ratio in state government jobs, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has reiterated its firm support for retaining the policy, describing it as essential for safeguarding the educational and employment rights of the state’s indigenous communities.

The committee, constituted by the Arunachal Pradesh government in July, will meet in Itanagar under the chairmanship of IPR Minister Nyato Dukam. Senior officials from the Home, Law, Personnel and Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) departments, along with the Administrative Reforms Department, will participate in the deliberations. A representative of AAPSU has also been invited as a special invitee.

Ahead of the meeting, AAPSU President Meje Taku made it clear that the union’s position on the issue remains unchanged.

“We assure the public to trust AAPSU. This is about the indigenous students and youths of our community, and our stand is clear. We have a meeting coming on August 10, and our stand remains unchanged,” Taku said.

Also Read- East Kameng Observes World Breastfeeding Week with Awareness Campaign

Reaffirming the union’s commitment to the existing reservation framework, Taku said the 80:20 reservation policy is not merely an employment issue but one of justice, equity and constitutional protection for the indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh. He said the policy plays a crucial role in preserving opportunities for local youth in government employment and education.

The HPC has been tasked with examining demands for the abolition of the 80:20 recruitment ratio, studying its legal and administrative implications, and reviewing whether Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) and Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates should be made mandatory for recruitment through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Also Read- PM SHRI JNV Tawang Celebrates 40 Years of Navodaya Excellence

The issue has generated significant public debate in recent months, with AAPSU consistently maintaining that recruitment to state government services must prioritise the interests of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribal population. Several organisations, including the Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF), have also called for implementing the recommendations of an earlier committee headed by former Education Minister Taba Tedir.

Apart from the reservation issue, AAPSU clarified its position on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that it has no objection to eligible non-APST voters. However, the union stressed that illegal immigrants and foreign nationals must not be included in the electoral rolls.

Also Read-International Clouded Leopard Day Celebrated in Shergaon

On border-related concerns, Meje Taku announced that AAPSU has constituted a special committee to assess ground realities before making further recommendations.

The student body reiterated that it remains committed to protecting the 80:20 reservation policy, ensuring clean electoral rolls and safeguarding the state’s borders, describing these issues as fundamental to the long-term interests of Arunachal Pradesh and its indigenous communities.