Arunachal:  Two days Review Meeting on UDISE 2019-21 begins 

ITANAGAR: A two-Day Review meeting on UDISE+ 2019-21 Data related and Performance Grading Index (PGI) issues with District Project Coordinator and MIS Coordinator began here at Dorjee Khandu Convention centre, Itanagar.

Samagra Shiksha Special State Project Director (SSPD) Nangram Pingkap while inaugurating the review meeting elaborated the importance of UDISE+ Data and PGI in ascertaining the overall ranking of the State in the Country. He emphasised that the data plays a very important role in planning process and any discrepancy or redundancy in it may cause a great mistake. This need to be avoided and the data must be captured with proper verification and should be entered in the format with maximum accuracy. PIngkap said.

DPC role in making the whole process from collection of data through BRC / CRC was also explained and they were asked to clear all the doubt and clarification regarding the whole process. He added.

We all are equally responsible for development of education sector and it can be possible if all stake holders including we sincerely shoulder our duty with a responsibility so that our younger generation can understand and reciprocate. PIngkap further said.

Deputy State Project Director (DSPD Neelam Tan also shared his experience and put forward several suggestion for strengthened of the system which help us in several planning process for improvement of the education sector and department as a whole.

He also encouraged everyone and asked to carry out the data capturing process with due care and diligence so that the Planning process of Samagra Shiksha can be error free.

SPC (MIS) Manoj Rai, explained the system of checking the data and ways to avoid the mistakes that are generally made. All the DPCs actively participated through Powerpoint presentation and shared their difficulties being faced by them and at the same time assured to provide the actual data as far as possible.

District Project Coordinator (DPC) and MIS coordinator of 23 District attended on the first day of the review meeting.