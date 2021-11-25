Arunachal: Pema Khandu urges DCs to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects

Story Highlights Khandu cited the instances of two road projects which are languishing for decades that he visited during his recent tour to East Kameng district.

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged upon the deputy commissioners of the state to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects in their respective districts and ensure judicial use of funds and timely completion of the projects.

Chairing the monthly e-Pragati review meeting on virtual mode with deputy commissioners across the state here this morning, Khandu cited the instances of two road projects which are languishing for decades that he visited during his recent tour to East Kameng district.

“The 81 Km Seppa-Chayang Tajo and 13 Km Pakke-Bameng road in East Kameng are mired in controversies and yet to be completed causing immeasurable hardship to the local residents. Had the authorities of the district administration during that time taken ownership of the roads, scenario would have been different,” he pointed.

Khandu reiterated the importance of the institution of deputy commissioner and said that all developmental projects in the districts depend upon them.

“We in the government approve and sanction funds for projects of public interest. But it is the duty of the deputy commissioner to take the projects to a logical conclusion on time. Government’s objective is to make available the benefits of the projects to the people as soon as possible but it is the deputy commissioners who are responsible to do so,” he said.

Reminding that the working season in the state has just begun, he directed the deputy commissioners to list out all projects in their respective districts and personally start monitoring them.

“Make surprise visits. Go to the ground. Monitor at every stage. All things will fall in line,” he suggested.

Khandu further urged all deputy commissioners to create their respective twitter handles and upload progress of all projects under their respective jurisdictions.

“I want to see the DCs working. Keep everybody updated with the progress of projects under you,” he advised.

He informed that the next e-Pragati meeting scheduled for December will be held for two days. Day one will at the level of the Chief Secretary, while he will attend and review all important projects and programs of the central as well as the state government the next day.

Five important projects and schemes were reviewed today. These were status of hydropower projects in the state that include Subansiri Lower HEP by NHPC, New Melling HEP by NEEPCO, Nafra and Kurung HEPs, also by NEEPCO; comprehensive scheme for transmission and distribution of power; the North East Gas Grid; installation of 4G towers and the two agri-horti schemes of Atma Nirbhar Bagwan Yojna and Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojna.