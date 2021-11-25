Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Changlang launches India Foundation for Education Transformation’s FLN programme at Diyun

This initiative is in line with the Ministry of Education's larger mission to address Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) deficiencies of school children across the nation.

November 25, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: DC Changlang launches India Foundation for Education Transformation’s FLN programme at Diyun

DIYUN-  With the view to address grassroots foundational educational deficiencies of primary and upper primary government school children of Changlang district, the Changlang District Administration in collaboration with India Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) today officially launched a School Transformation and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Program at Diyun.

This initiative is in line with the Ministry of Education’s larger mission to address Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) deficiencies of school children across the nation.

Read This Also- Arunachal: good education makes good human beings- Taba Tedir

As many as 30 government primary schools in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh are set to be covered under the said programme this year. Subsequently in the following years, the programme shall be implemented in all the government primary upper primary schools in the district.

Related Articles

The District Commissioner of Changlang Dr. Devansh Yadav held an orientation cum training programme on imparting FLN with the government primary and middle school authorities, teachers including the SMCs. The DC identified several areas which need improvement so as to ensure the realization of FLN goals. “There is a need to be flexible and be ready to collaborate in imparting education, adopt best practices, ways and means of imparting foundational education so that learning takes place in children in the age group 3-9 years,” he said.

Addressing the various FLN education stakeholders on the importance of the Foundational Learning and Numeracy Programme, Mr. Prahlad C, CEO of IFET said, “Foundational learning has been a perennial drawback in government schools in the district and the annual ASER report by education non-profit Pratham has showed for successive years how a large chunk of government school students at the elementary level cannot even read, understand and do basic arithmetic in Changlang district. According to ASER 2018, in Changlang District, 72.3% of students in class III-V cannot read level 2 text, while 51.3% of students cannot do simple subtraction.”

Also Read This : Taba Tedir praises state Govt for introducing best education policy

He further stressed the need for school transformation to realize the FLN goals, mission, and vision of the program and informed about their collaboration with other partner NGOs to provide teaching-learning materials (TLMs) to schools and about their pertinent initiatives, training programmes they are slated to start in collaboration with the District Administration to effectively address FLN deficiencies of the children of the district.

The indispensability of FLN education to ensure a secure future for the children of the district has been underlined. The attendee grassroots FLN education stakeholders included GBs, SMCs, community leaders, and NGOs.

Tags
November 25, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

Arunachal: Army Concludes Hospitality & Adventure Tourism Course in Aalo

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: ZPM Mebo Banggo-II makes school visit

Arunachal: ZPM Mebo Banggo-II makes school visit

November 20, 2021
Climate change is a real threat to the entire earth: Says Chowna Mein

Climate change is a real threat to the entire earth: Says Chowna Mein

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik Sammelan

Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik Sammelan

November 20, 2021
Mass joining of Mr: Wangshu wangsu 2019 JD(S) MLA Candidate along with 150 members of chatting village join the india largest political party BJP

Arunachal: Wangshu wangsu with supporters join BJP

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal announces major initiatives to push AYUSH in Northeast

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal announces major initiatives to push AYUSH in Northeast

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Army pay tribute to Havildar Sher Bahadur Thapa

Arunachal: Army pay tribute to Havildar Sher Bahadur Thapa

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: CSIR-CIMAP organizes training-cum-demonstration programme under Aroma Mission-II

Arunachal: CSIR-CIMAP organizes training-cum-demonstration programme under Aroma Mission-II

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Bizari village

Arunachal: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Bizari village

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: One day legal Awareness Programme held at Anini

Arunachal: One day legal Awareness Programme held at Anini

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button