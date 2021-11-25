Arunachal: DC Changlang launches India Foundation for Education Transformation’s FLN programme at Diyun

DIYUN- With the view to address grassroots foundational educational deficiencies of primary and upper primary government school children of Changlang district, the Changlang District Administration in collaboration with India Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) today officially launched a School Transformation and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Program at Diyun.

This initiative is in line with the Ministry of Education’s larger mission to address Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) deficiencies of school children across the nation.

As many as 30 government primary schools in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh are set to be covered under the said programme this year. Subsequently in the following years, the programme shall be implemented in all the government primary upper primary schools in the district.

The District Commissioner of Changlang Dr. Devansh Yadav held an orientation cum training programme on imparting FLN with the government primary and middle school authorities, teachers including the SMCs. The DC identified several areas which need improvement so as to ensure the realization of FLN goals. “There is a need to be flexible and be ready to collaborate in imparting education, adopt best practices, ways and means of imparting foundational education so that learning takes place in children in the age group 3-9 years,” he said.

Addressing the various FLN education stakeholders on the importance of the Foundational Learning and Numeracy Programme, Mr. Prahlad C, CEO of IFET said, “Foundational learning has been a perennial drawback in government schools in the district and the annual ASER report by education non-profit Pratham has showed for successive years how a large chunk of government school students at the elementary level cannot even read, understand and do basic arithmetic in Changlang district. According to ASER 2018, in Changlang District, 72.3% of students in class III-V cannot read level 2 text, while 51.3% of students cannot do simple subtraction.”

He further stressed the need for school transformation to realize the FLN goals, mission, and vision of the program and informed about their collaboration with other partner NGOs to provide teaching-learning materials (TLMs) to schools and about their pertinent initiatives, training programmes they are slated to start in collaboration with the District Administration to effectively address FLN deficiencies of the children of the district.

The indispensability of FLN education to ensure a secure future for the children of the district has been underlined. The attendee grassroots FLN education stakeholders included GBs, SMCs, community leaders, and NGOs.