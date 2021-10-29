Arunachal: good education makes good human beings- Taba Tedir

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Minister Education Taba Tedir alongwith Special secretary Education S.Saurabh and other officials from Education Department during their one day official tour to Tawang, today Visited Tawang Monastery, Town Sec School, Hr. Secondary School Tawang and Dorjee Khandu Govt. College Tawang. The minister was also accompanied by MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok.

In his address to the students and Teachers Minister stressed the students to respect their teachers and parents, speaking on motto of education Taba Tedir said good education makes good human beings. He appreciated Chief Minister and MLA Tawang for starting Karamveer Dorjee Khandu Scholarship for meritorious college students of DK Govt College Tawang, this has encouraged our students to excel in academic results he added.

He appreciated DK Govt College Tawang for achieving 100% result. He spoke in length about the merits of new education policy, further he lauded the faculty members for their dedication and sincere service. He wished the college to keep up the academic excellence, and advised students to respect their faculty members.

During inspection of the new under construction site of DK Govt College Tawang the Minister asked the construction agencies to complete the college building before new academic session. The minister let the students take Pledge not to use drug.

He further said that state govt has declared this year as year of education and the department is working on a mission mode to achieve five points agenda of basic infrastructure, teachers training, Development of IT cell of the department, app based transfer posting of teachers, and teachers accommodation.

Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang while speaking to the students at Govt Hr. Secondary School Tawang said the society and Government both are giving special priority to education sector, but due to covid Pandemic our students have suffered. But now since the offline classes have resumed we have to work hard with more dedication and sincerity in studies following all the covid protocols.

He further alerted students on ill effects of drug abuse and advised to use leisure time in constructive and positive way by engaging in games and sports activities.

The Headmistress of Town Secondary School Smti A.Padi, I/C Principal Govt Hr Sec School Tawang Y.W.Kharma and Principal DK Govt College Tawang Dr.Y.Gyetsen submitted memorandum to Honble Minister highlighting the achievements and requirements of their respective institutions.

Minister later visited District Library, District Museum cum District Research office, Proposed site for NCC office, Tawang War memorial and Dorjee Khandu memorial museum.