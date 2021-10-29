Arunachal: NDRF conducts Mock Exercise on Earthquake in Tawang Monastery

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- “A Information was received today from DEOC, Tawang at 0935 hrs that an earthquake of 7.2 magnitudes on Richter Scale occurred at 0930 hrs. Epicentre was at District headquarter Tawang and a few buildings of Tawang monastery have been collapsed. As per information of ADC Tawang 10 victims are trapped in collapse structures. Accordingly NDRF team rushed immediately to incident site and conducted search and rescue operation at incident site after establishing Incident command post and rescued all 10 victims timely. 05 severely injured were shifted to District hospital. Then after debriefing Mock Exercise was completed”.

This news is not in real, This was a script of today’s Mock Exercise on earthquake at Tawang monastery conducted by 12th Battalion NDRF in collaboration with the District Disaster management Authorit.

The Mock exercise was started based on scenario of earthquake discussed in Table Top Exercise (TTx) yesterday at DC office. During Mock Exercise, NDRF team demonstrated medical first aids techniques, evacuation techniques, rope rescue techniques and cutting methods. All stakeholders also participated in rescue OPS to extricate, evacuate and transport minor injured or lightly trapped victims maintaining safety at the incident site.

After two years , at high altitude location like Tawang, 3048 metres above sea level, an 11 days intensive training programme on Community Awareness, School Safety programme and Mock Exercise was organizing from 18 Oct to 29 Oct 2021 at various locations of Tawang district by 12 NDRF Itanagar in collaboration with DDMA Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

As a part of this intensive training programme, one team of 12 NDRF conducted today District Level Joint mock exercise on the Scenario of Earthquake in coordination with District administration & other stakeholders at Tawang Monastery, District – Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The team under command of Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay, Deputy Commandant along with 21 personnel conducted Mock Exercise efficiently.

The joint effort of NDRF team and other stakeholders in Tawang was witnessed by Lobsang Tsering, ADC Tawang, Y B Singh, Col of Indian Army, Local Police, District medical staff-, Army, Fire dept., Power Deptt., Monastery students and Media persons.