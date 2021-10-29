Arunachal

Arunachal: fishes are dying in Kameng river, Admin issued advisory

The District Administration of East Kameng and Capital Complex also issued an advisory and warned people not to consume fishes from this river until further orders.

October 29, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: fishes are dying in Kameng river, Admin issued advisory
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR/ SEPPA-   Tonnes of fishes reportedly which died are floating in  Kameng river in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The exact cause of death of fishes is yet to be established.

When people started to rush the river bank and collect the dead fish, the District Administration of East Kameng  and Capital Complex also issued an advisory and warned people not to consume fishes from this river until further orders.

The order said “It has been reported that huge quantity of dead and live fishes are floating in Kameng river and it is also being suspected that those fishes may not be safe for human consumption”.

The Advisory  further said ” Not to sell/consume fishes brought from East Kameng District Seppa in the jurisdiction of Capital Complex until further orders. Further, whoever consumes fishes in violation of this advisory/Order shall be at their own risk and the District Administration will not be responsible for any untoward incidents caused out of this current situation”.

Tags
October 29, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

October 27, 2021
Arunachal: There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities says Union MoS

Arunachal: There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities says Union MoS

October 27, 2021
A Year in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh

A Year in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh

October 27, 2021
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu visits to border areas in Tawang

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu visits to border areas in Tawang

October 26, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila

Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock exercise at Namsai and Bomdila

October 26, 2021
Arunachal: ICAR Basar organizes farmers field day programme for farmers

Arunachal: ICAR Basar organizes farmers field day programme for farmers

October 25, 2021
Arunachal: Dy. Chief Conservator of Forest, CAMPA visits DEWS

Arunachal: Dy. Chief Conservator of Forest, CAMPA visits DEWS

October 24, 2021
Arunachal: 106 candidates qualify APPSCCE 2020

Arunachal: 106 candidates qualify APPSCCE 2020

October 24, 2021
100 crore vaccinations: Arunachal Governor congratulates medical fraternity

100 crore vaccinations: Arunachal Governor congratulates medical fraternity

October 23, 2021
Arunachal: Parents-Teachers Meet held at DK Govt Hr Secondary School in Ziro

Arunachal: Parents-Teachers Meet held at DK Govt Hr Secondary School in Ziro

October 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!