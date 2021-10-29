Arunachal: fishes are dying in Kameng river, Admin issued advisory

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR/ SEPPA- Tonnes of fishes reportedly which died are floating in Kameng river in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The exact cause of death of fishes is yet to be established.

When people started to rush the river bank and collect the dead fish, the District Administration of East Kameng and Capital Complex also issued an advisory and warned people not to consume fishes from this river until further orders.

The order said “It has been reported that huge quantity of dead and live fishes are floating in Kameng river and it is also being suspected that those fishes may not be safe for human consumption”.

The Advisory further said ” Not to sell/consume fishes brought from East Kameng District Seppa in the jurisdiction of Capital Complex until further orders. Further, whoever consumes fishes in violation of this advisory/Order shall be at their own risk and the District Administration will not be responsible for any untoward incidents caused out of this current situation”.