Arunachal: Outreach programme to Ex-Servicemen and veer naaris held in Tawang

Leutinant Colonel TC Tayum from the Rajya Sainik Board took the meeting with veterans.

October 29, 2021
TAWANG-  The Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board and Sainik Welfare Organisation today conducted an outreach programme to Ex-Servicemen and veer naaris at Zomkhang hall in circuit house Tawang.  Leutinant Colonel TC Tayum from the Rajya Sainik Board took the meeting with veterans.

In his address colonel Tayum discussed about the various issues related to Ex-Servicemen and their pension benefits, he informed about the formation of Rajya Sainik Board in the state recently and further extension of its branches at District levels for availing the welfare benefits for Ex-Servicemen and their family members. Colonel TC Tayum is on two days official tour to Tawang.

Earlier Thupten Wangdi, President Ex-Servicemen Association of Tawang in his welcome address conveyed his gratitude to Colonel TC Tayum and Rajya Sainik board for conducting the outreach programme in Tawang. He conveyed his gratitude on behalf of all the ex-servicemen to state government for formation of Rajya Sainik Board and Sainik welfare organization.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok said that earlier the Zila Sainik Boards were looked after by DDMOs but with the formation of Rajya Sainik board now things will change and Zila Sainik Boards will be more vibrant, He further asked the Ex-Servicemen of Tawang to take maximum information from Col.Tayum and assured a separate cell for Ex-servicemen welfare in DC office Tawang.

