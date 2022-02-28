Itanagar: RGU Conducts Online Workshop on Computer and Its Application

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)’s Department of Mass Communication, organised a two days workshop on “Computer and Its Application: A Business Tool for Self-Reliance among Youth”. The inaugural session was held today, February 28, 2022, at the Smart classroom of of the university.

The workshop is being held in an online on February 28th and March 1st, 2022, adhering to all SoPs. The workshop was hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University speaking as the chair in absentia shared a recorded message to the inaugural programme. He spoke on various application of a computer in one’s life. He also tells a storey about a person who filled out the form using his mother’s name instead of his own because they did so over the phone at the Cyber-Café. He also says that citizens of a country should not inquire about what the country is doing for them. Rather, we should consider what we have accomplished for the country. He further mentions that Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India can be attained by performing the modest tasks in order to gain a larger gold.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, in his address to the programmes talked about how computers are an agent that alters our society in a variety of ways, including how we work. With the introduction of new technology, automation are occurring at a faster pace compared to the past, he added. The digitalization of everything is likely to change the way information and memory are stored. The internet allows people to communicate with people all around the world. Because of the internet and digitization, this increases the efficiency of knowledge and information transfer.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University stressed that the main goal of Digital India initiative of the Government is to make India digital in all areas, such as banking, agriculture, property forms, startups, bill filling, and cell recharging, there is a significant need for online services. As a result, there is a pressing demand for such an online services centre. In order to manage such a centre, it is required to train promising young people to explore their potential and become dynamic young people, and this form of training will surely help the kids in this regard.

Prof. Vasanthi Rajendran from the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development institute also graced the function and highlighted the importance of the workshop specially highlighting the need of computer education as an enabler in facing the world. She shared that computer literacy is the need of the hour and without which we can’t move forward in life.

Dr. Maibam Sanju Meetei, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering gave the welcome speech. The day witness 4 technical session which was deliberated on various expects of Computer Application, The First Session was given by Dr. Aheibam Dinamani Singh, Dean of Student Welfare, Associate Professor, National Institute of Technology, Manipur in the topic of Introduction to Computer and Hardware. Dr. M. Asgahar, Department of Anthropology conducted a special session on National Youth Policy (NYP) 2014 and sustainable development.

The former Head (i/c) of the workshop Dr. Jagdeep Rahul , Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering proposed the vote of thanks.