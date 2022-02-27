Governor starts action for urgent evacuation of Arunachali students from Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has taken up the issue of urgent evacuation of three Arunachali students who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine. He has written a priority letter to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. He shared the anxiety of the parents and the people of Arunachal Pradesh and has requested the Union Minister to take immediate steps to evacuate our students from Ukraine and bring them back to India.

The Governor said that three students from Arunachal Pradesh are studying medical science in Uzzhord National University, Ukraine Zaporizhzhia State Medical University and VN Kazarin Kharkiv National University. Everyone in our State and our State Government are extremely concerned about their safety, he conveyed to the Union Minister.

The Governor said that he will anxiously be waiting to hear about their safe return to India and along with the people of Arunachal Pradesh and he will be ever grateful to the Union Minister of External Affairs and the Union Government for the help.