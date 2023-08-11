Arunachal: Meri Mati- Mera Desh launched in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a moving and inspiring event, Mayor Tamme Phassang of Itanagar participated in the “Meri Mati- Mera Desh, Mati Ko Naman – Veeron Ka Vandan” program along with Corporators, IMC officials, and security personnel organized by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). This event marked the grand culmination of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” as directed by the Prime Minister of India.

The solemn gathering aimed to celebrate the cherished soil of India and pay tribute to the unparalleled valor of the nation’s freedom fighters, who unflinchingly sacrificed their all for the sacred cause of our country’s Freedom. Further, the event was a profound expression of gratitude towards the indomitable spirit and selfless service of our defense personnel, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the State Police held at Mahatma Gandhi Park, Niti Vihar, Itanagar.

Addressing the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang shared that representatives from all 20 wards contributed soil from their respective areas, symbolizing the unity of the nation. This soil, a poignant emblem of national unity, will be ceremoniously presented in the National Capital in the august presence of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The occasion was further enriched by the poignant dedication of the Shilaphalakam memorial, a touching homage to the Bravehearts who fearlessly laid down their lives for the motherland and a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Statue.

We also took the solemn “Panch Pran” pledge, vowing to carve a self-reliant India by the year 2047, nurture our rich heritage, foster unbreakable unity, and uphold the legacy of those valiant souls who safeguard the nation.

To underscore the unity and resilience of every Indian, the symbolic soil collected from all 20 wards will be entrusted to the capable hands of Rubaru Mr. India National Universe, Tachang Phassang, he will offer the soil in National Capital in an event to be held in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. This heartwarming gesture not only strengthens the bond with the very heart of the nation but also resonates with the unyielding spirit of the entire Indian populace, added Mayor.