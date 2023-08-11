ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Itanagar: Tachang Phassang donates essential items to Deepak Nabam Living Home

ITANAGAR- In a heartwarming and compassionate gesture, Tachang Phassang, the eminent titleholder of Rubaru Mr. India-National Universe, extended his generosity by donating essential items to the residents of Deepak Nabam Living Home.

This benevolent act took place on Friday, encapsulating Tachang’s spirit of celebration upon achieving the prestigious Rubaru Mr. India-National Universe title.

Itanagar: Rubaru Mr. India -National Universe Tachhang Phasang receives warm welcomes on his arrival

Speaking about his thoughtful gesture, Tachang Phassang expressed, “This is my modest way of giving back to the members of Deepak Nabam Living Home.

This place holds a special significance for me to share my happiness. While I may not be able to contribute grand things, the smiles on their faces mean the world to me.”

Tachang further revealed that the essential items were purchased from the contributions he received from his well-wishers following his remarkable victory.

Tachang Phassang, with his compassionate outlook, encourages everyone to visit Deepak Nabam Living Home and partake in spreading joy to the residents(inmates) .

Arunachal: Meri Mati- Mera Desh launched in Itanagar

His sincere appeal holds the potential to create a ripple effect of happiness and kindness within the community.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavor, Tachang also took the opportunity to address the youth, urging them to steer clear of the perils of drugs and other illicit substances.

He urged the younger generation to prioritize their well-being and make responsible choices in life.

