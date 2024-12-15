ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Protests Against Deployment of Armed Forces for Siang Dam Study

Protests spanned several villages across Siang districts.

Last Updated: December 15, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Protests Against Deployment of Armed Forces for Siang Dam Study

PARONG  VILLAGE ( SIANG  dist )-  Hundreds  of villagers  of Parong village protested against the proposed deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and state armed police for the pre-feasibility study of the 11,000 MW Upper Siang  Multipurpose Project. Protests spanned several villages across Siang districts.

The villagers raised socio-environmental concerns, including displacement and biodiversity threats, demanding withdrawal of forces and project suspension.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the entrance of Parong village in Siang district on Sunday, voicing strong opposition to the proposed deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for conducting a study related to the 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Also Read- Tai Idol Season 5 Grand Finale held at Namsai

The protesters, from Parong, Riew, Geku, and Sitang villages, shouted slogans against the government, highlighting socio-environmental concerns such as displacement, loss of ancestral lands, and threats to biodiversity. They accused the government of violating local rights and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the security forces and suspension of the project.

The state government plans to deploy both Central and state armed police forces by December 15 for the project’s pre-feasibility report. In response, locals view the heavy security presence as an attempt to intimidate residents opposing the dam.

Tags
Last Updated: December 15, 2024
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Make Adventure Tourism a top notch sector, Khandu Assures ATOAI

Arunachal: Make Adventure Tourism a top notch sector, Khandu Assures ATOAI

Arunachal: DGBR reviews progress of strategically important border roads in Tawang

Arunachal: DGBR reviews progress of strategically important border roads in Tawang

AALO-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu today assured that over the next three financial years, Arunachal Pradesh will achieve a huge transformation in education

Arunachal will achieve huge transformation in education within next three years; CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Khandu takes stock of cleanliness activities under Eco Clean Mebo Mission in Silluk village

Arunachal: Khandu takes stock of cleanliness activities under Eco Clean Mebo Mission in Silluk village

Arunachal: Congrats to Angi Nomasay Yobin, First PHD holder from Yobin Community

Arunachal: Congrats to Angi Nomasay Yobin, First PHD holder from Yobin Community

Arunachal: Governor addresses the special assembly session

Arunachal: Governor addresses the special assembly session

Corruption has been neutralized from power corridors, says Vice-President

Corruption has been neutralized from power corridors, says Vice-President

Arunachal: Book on Nah Speech and Dictionary of Nah released

Arunachal: Book on Nah Speech and Dictionary of Nah released

Arunachal: Sensitization and Awareness Programme for EM, IO held at EK

Arunachal: Sensitization and Awareness Programme for EM, IO held at EK

Arunachal: Army established Traditional Handicraft Skill Centre in Bordumsa

Arunachal: Army established Traditional Handicraft Skill Centre in Bordumsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button