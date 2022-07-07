Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on new CS

ITANAGAR- A team of Corporators led by IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji called on the new Chief Secretary Dharmendra and apprised him of the various issues and development activities initiated by the Corporation.

During the meeting, Mayor briefed the Chief Secretary who was the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) prior to his posting to the Arunachal about the ongoing projects of IMC like the Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun, the Solid Waste Management Plant at Karsignsa and Chimpu, upcoming parking lots from Itanagar to Banderdewa and others.

Phassang, also apprised the CS on the proposed ‘Building Bye Laws’ in its jurisdiction. it is the prime subject of Municipal Corporation in every Municipal Corporation in the country, similarly, IMC has already proposed to regulate it in its jurisdiction. So, the Building Regulation subject may be transferred to the IMC from the Department of Town Planning, appealed Mayor. He also added that IMC already has its own manpower in the form of Town Planner, Architects and Structural Engineer, so with the transfer of duty & subject to IMC, this men power can be utilized for better Regulation of Building Construction in Township Jurisdiction.

Further, Mayor also elaborated on the task taken up by the IMC in Civic management.IMC has launched its app 101 for the convenience of the public for all kinds of services. Expressing concern over some locations related to garbage, Mayor, sought the intervention of CS while informing that as per the Municipal Act, 20 meters between both sides of NH-415 should be under the jurisdiction of IMC, However, critical locations like Model village, Lekhi, Jollang near the highway which is always in limelight for poor garbage management is not under the IMC.

Mayor also urges the Chief Secretary to intervene and streamline the jurisdiction of the corporation for smooth functioning. He expresses his concern that still many authorities are issuing Trading license as well as canceling it overshadowing the jurisdiction of the IMC.

Earlier, after the patience hearing of the various issues of the IMC, Chief Secretary assured to extend all possible support for the development of the IMC and the state as a whole.

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang and all the corporators attended the meeting.