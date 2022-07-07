Arunachal: ADC and DDSE visit TJM English school to check fulfillment of govt guidelines

PASIGHAT- ( Maksam Tayeng ) – In an effort to check on the mushrooming up of low-standard private schools meant only to do business while violating the laid down government guidelines and conditions, the Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Ruksin and Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang district along with other officials inspected and verified the Takir Jonnom Memorial English School at Ruksin today.

The verification members comprising of ADC Ruksin, Tajing Jonnom, DDSE East Siang, Odhuk Tabing, Principal GHSS Ruksin, Tajom Padung, BEO (Academic) Neelam Dupak, BEO Ruksin, TanyoTapak and BRCC Ruksin, Bajong Gao made the detail verification of the TJM English School to examine the fulfillment and adherence of government laid down conditions for grant of government recognition of the school.

Takir Jonnom Memorial English School located at Ruksin is a co-educational private institution with residential facilities and the school has been running since 2021 and the school authority has obtained temporary permission from the District Administration to run the school, informed the officials doing inspection of the school.

During the inspection, the team found the school strictly adhering to the Govt. Notifications vide EDA.20/90-91(Vol-III) dated 09/10/2012 for grant of recognition to the private schools in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The members assessed the school thoroughly to make sure that all the requirements are fulfilled as per the checklist provided by the Government.

As per a press statement from DDSE East Siang district on Thursday evening, the TJM English School is a G-Plus two-building structure with spacious and well-ventilated classrooms, and well-equipped crucial learning elements like libraries, playground, furniture, etc. The Hostel rooms of the school are well-fitted with Air Conditioning units with sufficient and separate toilet rooms for both boys and girls.