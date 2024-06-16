Johny Mangkhiya loss at the BRICS Games 2024 to host country Russia, shared an emotion post

ITANAGAR- The shining star of the sports world of Arunachal Pradesh Johny Mangkhiya, has shared an emotional message following her recent loss at the BRICS Games 2024 to host country Russia.

“I tried my level best, but I could not bring glory to my country, India. I lost to the host team, Russia,” she said in a social media post, apologizing for the loss.

“Without a coach, I don’t think I would be able to win on the international platform. They have personal coaches and trainers. They have everything, and I have nothing to compare with them. I don’t have any coaches, neither a trainer nor an academy. I have been doing self-training for three-four years,” she said.

“I don’t think that from this training I will be enough to bring glory to my country. All I need is a good coach and a good trainer. If I had one, I would definitely make my country proud,” she said in her post.

Mangkhiya is the first sportsperson from Arunachal to be selected to represent the country at the Asian Games twice and has brought glory to the state and country on various national and international platforms.