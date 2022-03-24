Itanagar: Dera Natung Government College organises alfresco theater

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- For the first time, the Department of English of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar organised alfresco theater in the Orchid Lawn of college campus on 24th March 2022.

The students of BA II semester, Department of English showcased their skills by performing on a morality play, the tragical history of Doctor Faustus on the theme ‘Make Memorable Moments (MMM)’. The Core Course students of Department of English were divided into five groups and each group performed one Act each from the play.

Dr M. Q Khan, Principal, DNGC applauded the Department of English for organising first of it’s kind open air theatrical performance and also for conducting many other activities to keep the students involved in academics as well as co-curricular activities.

Head of Department Mr. Nending Ommo expressed that students are bestowed with hidden talents and creativities but they hardly get opportunity and exposure to exhibit and manifest their talents. He further added that the Department of English is trying every possible way to churn the best out of the students in all spheres and make them better human.

Assistant Professor Ms. Tobom Nyori informed that the students were elated and grateful to the Department of English for making their lives in college more meaningful and lively with such kind of activities apart from rigorous academic classes.

Assistant Professor Ms. Joram Renu while witnessing the performances expressed that every batch is getting better and smarter and more focused. She accentuated that alfresco theatrical performance will make good memories and will be more helpful to understand the drama for examination point of view.

Witnessing the performance a senior student of BA VI Semester English Major Mr. George Pansa expressed that the monotonous traditional classroom teachings gets new dimension with outdoor creative teaching activities and breathes freshness in spirit of the students.

The success of the alfresco theatrical performance was backed and succoured by Assistant Professors of Department of English Ms. Yitu Murtem, Mr. Goli Nyodu, Ms. Bomter Dirchi and Ms. Tamo Yanga.