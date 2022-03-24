Arunachal: Assam Rifles celebrates 187th Raising day in Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Assam Rifles, since it’s inception on 24 March 1835, has repeatedly demonstrated it’s credibility by executing challenging operations with high degree of proficiency, alacrity and discipline. The untiring efforts of Asaam Rifles in combating insurgency as also in guarding of Indo-Myanmar border has contributed towards peace and tranquility in North Eastern region.

Marking the inception of the oldest Paramilitary Force of India, the Longding Battalion, Assam Rifles celebrated the 187th Assam Rifles Raising Day on 24 March 2022. Assam Rifles EX-Servicemen and Veer Nari’s of Longding District graced the solemn ceremony.

During the celebration, wreath lying was carried out at memorials of Assam Rifles soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The event also witnessed, felicitation of Veer Nari’s. During the awareness lecture, Ex-Servicemen were informed about various new policies of government for their welfare and grievances were addressed. A short documentary on the glorious history of Assam Rifles was also showcased during the event. The celebrations culminated with a grand Bara Khana.

Veer Nari’s and Ex-Servicemen expressed their gratitude towards Assam rifles for paying tribute to brave hearts and for conducting such a well organized event aimed at the welfare of the Veteran’s and Veer Nari’s.

The event was an apt tribute to the glorious contributions of Assam Rifles, which has earned for itself the sobriquet of Friends of the North East People.