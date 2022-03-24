ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles celebrates 187th Raising day in Longding

March 24, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Assam Rifles celebrates 187th Raising day in Longding
ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING-  Assam Rifles, since it’s inception on 24 March 1835, has repeatedly demonstrated it’s credibility by executing challenging operations with high degree of proficiency, alacrity and discipline. The untiring efforts of Asaam Rifles in combating insurgency as also in guarding of Indo-Myanmar border has contributed towards peace and tranquility in North Eastern region.

Also Read-  NSCN-KYA Cadre of apprehended from Longding

Marking the inception of the oldest Paramilitary Force of India,  the Longding Battalion, Assam Rifles celebrated the 187th Assam Rifles Raising Day on 24 March 2022. Assam Rifles EX-Servicemen and Veer Nari’s of Longding District graced the solemn ceremony.

Also Read- “NO JAL in NAL” – The Water Woes in Longding

Related Articles

During the celebration, wreath lying was carried out at memorials of Assam Rifles soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The event also witnessed, felicitation of Veer Nari’s. During the awareness lecture, Ex-Servicemen were informed about various new policies of government for their welfare and grievances were addressed. A short documentary on the glorious history of Assam Rifles was also showcased during the event. The celebrations culminated with a grand Bara Khana.

Also Read-  Woman Cadre of NSCN-KYA apprehended from Longding

Veer Nari’s and Ex-Servicemen expressed their gratitude towards Assam rifles for paying tribute to brave hearts and for conducting such a well organized event aimed at the welfare of the Veteran’s and Veer Nari’s.

The event was an apt tribute to the glorious contributions of Assam Rifles, which has earned for itself the sobriquet of Friends of the North East People.

Tags
March 24, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Illegal timber logging rampant in East Siang

Arunachal: Govt taking actions on illegal timber activities- Mama Natung

March 16, 2022

Arunachal Assembly forms panel for amendments to RTI Act

March 16, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Tables Deficit Budget For FY23 In Assembly

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Tables Deficit Budget For FY23 In Assembly

March 15, 2022
Arunachal: Ozakho Village Donates 100 locally made dustbins

Arunachal: Ozakho Village Donates 100 locally made dustbins

March 12, 2022
Watch Video: The perfect example of Atma Nirbharta by Denhang Bosai

Watch Video: The perfect example of Atma Nirbharta by Denhang Bosai

March 12, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Exhibits Business Potential at ‘World Expo 2020’ in Dubai

Arunachal Pradesh Exhibits Business Potential at ‘World Expo 2020’ in Dubai

March 11, 2022
Arunachal: Woman Cadre of NSCN-KYA apprehended from Longding

Arunachal: Woman Cadre of NSCN-KYA apprehended from Longding

March 11, 2022
Arunachal: SAD camp Held at Chanu Village in Longding

Arunachal: SAD camp Held at Chanu Village in Longding

March 11, 2022
Governor addresses the ninth session of the seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Governor addresses the ninth session of the seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

March 11, 2022
Arunachal: BRO Director General calls on the Governor

Arunachal: BRO Director General calls on the Governor

March 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button