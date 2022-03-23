ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NSCN-KYA Cadre of apprehended from Longding

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station.

March 23, 2022
Arunachal: NSCN-KYA Cadre of apprehended from Longding
LONGDING-  Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Longding Police apprehended an active cadre of NSCN- KYA from Longding town, Arunachal Pradesh on 23 Mar 22.

Based on a specific intelligence input, a joint  team of Assam Rifles and Police  established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post along the rd connecting Longding-Pongchau and apprehended the cadre in the vicinity of Niaunu vill who had come to threaten and extort money from the Market President and businessmen of Longding town.

Also Read- Woman Cadre of NSCN-KYA apprehended from Longding

The apprehension of the cadre is a major setback to the illegal extortion network of NSCN-KYA in Longding Dist.

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.

Tags
