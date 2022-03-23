Arunachal: NSCN-KYA Cadre of apprehended from Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Longding Police apprehended an active cadre of NSCN- KYA from Longding town, Arunachal Pradesh on 23 Mar 22.

Based on a specific intelligence input, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Police established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post along the rd connecting Longding-Pongchau and apprehended the cadre in the vicinity of Niaunu vill who had come to threaten and extort money from the Market President and businessmen of Longding town.

The apprehension of the cadre is a major setback to the illegal extortion network of NSCN-KYA in Longding Dist.

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.