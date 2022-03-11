ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Woman Cadre of NSCN-KYA apprehended from Longding

March 11, 2022
PHOTO- DIPRO
LONGDING-   Longding Battalion in a joint operation with Police apprehended an active Self Styled woman cadre of  NSCN- KYA from Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on a specific input, Security Forces with State Police launched a joint operation in Forest Colony, Longding Town. During cordon and search of the suspected houses, one active  Self Styled Corporal was apprehended.

Also Read- NSCN (K-YA) abducted three construction workers

She was responsible for providing administrative  and other necessary assistance to her associates of NSCN- KYA across India Myanmar Border. The apprehension is a major setback to  support being provided to NSCN-KYA cadres op in Longding Dist from across India Myanmar Border.

Also Read-  Two NSCN (K-YA) militants shot dead in Tirap

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.

March 11, 2022
