Arunachal: Woman Cadre of NSCN-KYA apprehended from Longding

LONGDING- Longding Battalion in a joint operation with Police apprehended an active Self Styled woman cadre of NSCN- KYA from Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on a specific input, Security Forces with State Police launched a joint operation in Forest Colony, Longding Town. During cordon and search of the suspected houses, one active Self Styled Corporal was apprehended.

She was responsible for providing administrative and other necessary assistance to her associates of NSCN- KYA across India Myanmar Border. The apprehension is a major setback to support being provided to NSCN-KYA cadres op in Longding Dist from across India Myanmar Border.

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.