Arunachal: Two NSCN (K-YA) militants shot dead in Tirap

KHONSA: Security forces gunned down two militants of the NSCN (K-YA), during a joint operation in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a government report made available here on Thursday.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also seized after the encounter that took place on Wednesday.

Following inputs regarding the presence of active cadres of the NSCN (K-YA) in Kottam forest area, a joint team of the district police and Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles found out the exact location of their hideout after a 10-hour search.

When personnel of the security forces ordered the militants to surrender, they fired on the team, the report sent from Tirap district said.

Security forces returned the fire, killing two hardcore militants of the Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K.

Two automatic assault rifles including an MQ series rifle, an M-16 rifle, two countrymade guns, one 9 mm pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the spot.

A group of around 10 rebels of the outfit led by self-styled captain Rocky Thapa, were active in the area for the past one month. They were extorting money from villagers of Kollam, Lomlo, Kolagaon and Lamsa under Khonsa and Deomali circles of the district, the report said.

They also threatened a civil contractor engaged in construction of roads in Deomali circle to pay extortion money, it said.