Aruachal: Itanagar to Get Waste-to-Charcoal Plant for Sustainable Waste Management

ITANAGAR- In a significant move towards sustainable waste management and renewable energy, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang inspected the upcoming Waste-to-Charcoal Plant at the city’s dumping ground on Tuesday. Urban Development and ULB Minister Balo Raja was along with him.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang revealed that IMC collects nearly 80–90 metric tonnes of garbage daily. To address this challenge, IMC has partnered with a private company that will process the garbage and convert it into charcoal.

“This innovative project is a major step towards making our city clean and green. By converting waste into charcoal, the plant will not only ensure scientific waste management but also generate a useful resource, contributing to a sustainable future,” Mayor Phassang said.

According to officials, the project is being implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. A Guwahati based company will undertake the entire funding of the plant, while the IMC will provide basic infrastructure support, including electricity supply, approach roads, and security walls.

Minister Balo Raja assured full support from the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department to IMC for smooth facilitation of the project.

Earlier in the day, the Minister, Mayor, and senior officials also inspected the Abrator House at Chimpu.

The inspection was attended by senior stakeholders including the Commissioner (UA), Chief Engineer (UD), Director (ULB), Commissioner (IMC), Executive Engineer (Electrical), CED, and representatives of the company.

The plant, once operational, is expected to transform waste management in the Capital Complex by reducing landfill burden and producing eco-friendly charcoal, thereby contributing to Arunachal Pradesh’s clean and green mission.