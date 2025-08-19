Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Cracks Blind Theft Case, Licensed Firearm and Property Recovered

NAHARLAGUN- The Naharlagun Police under the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) have cracked a blind theft case within a week, successfully recovering a licensed firearm and property stolen from a residence in Karsingsa.

According to police, on August 10, 2025, Banderdewa Police Station received a written complaint from Miss Yaro Taksing (38), daughter of Tapak Taksing, a resident of Karsingsa. In her FIR, she stated that unknown miscreants entered her residence at around 2:28 PM by breaching the boundary wall and stole a licensed .32 mm pistol and one LPG cylinder.

Following the complaint, a case was registered as BDW PS Case No. 61/25 U/S 331(2)/305(a) BNS and endorsed to SI Koj Tada for investigation. Considering the seriousness of the crime, especially the theft of a licensed weapon, the Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa PS formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, along with the SDPO Naharlagun.

After sustained investigation, the SIT comprising SI Koj Tada, HC T. Bomdom, HC C. Acha, HC K. Aka, and Ct. R. Tsering apprehended the accused on August 17, 2025.

The accused has been identified as, Gichik Tasuk (26), son of Late Gichik Tassar and resident of Upper Dobam, Karsingsa. During interrogation, Tasuk confessed to his involvement in the crime. Police recovered the stolen .32 mm licensed pistol and LPG cylinder from his possession.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega praised the SIT for their swift and professional work.

“The successful detection of this case within such a short span reflects the efficiency, dedication, and professionalism of the ICR Police. Recovery of the stolen firearm underscores our commitment to public safety,” Dr. Nega said.

He also urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, adding that public cooperation is essential in maintaining peace and security in the Capital Region.