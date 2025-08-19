Arunachal

Arunachal: Pre-Hospital Care Saves Lives in 108 Ambulance at Kra Dadi

KRA DADI-  A tragic road accident near the Yangte–Tali boundary on Sunday evening has once again highlighted the life-saving role of Arunachal Pradesh’s free 108 emergency ambulance service.

The accident, which occurred around 7:00 PM, involved a Bolero vehicle that lost control and slipped off the road. The mishap claimed the life of a woman passenger at the scene, while two men sustained serious injuries — one of them in a semi-conscious state.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Kanggo Tayeng and pilot Josep Yarna of the 108 Ambulance (AR150088) reached the spot without delay. Their prompt intervention proved critical in stabilizing the survivors.

Upon arrival, EMT Tayeng confirmed the female passenger had succumbed to her injuries. The two male victims were administered urgent pre-hospital care, including airway, breathing, and circulation (ABC) assessment, injury immobilization, and wound dressing during transport.

Thanks to the team’s clinical expertise and composure under pressure, both injured men were stabilized and safely transferred to PHC Yangte before being referred to TRIHMS Hospital, Naharlagun for advanced treatment.

The 108 Free Emergency Ambulance Service, launched in Arunachal Pradesh on June 21, 2021, has so far served over 30,000 beneficiaries. Operated by EMRI Green Health Services, the service functions round the clock, ensuring medical emergencies are addressed even in the state’s most remote and challenging terrains.

Citizens and local authorities commended the EMTs and pilots for their selfless dedication, describing them as unsung heroes working 24/7 to save lives.

