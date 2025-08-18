Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Celebrates 50 Years of Democratic Legacy

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly marked a historic milestone today, celebrating its golden jubilee with a special session that concluded a 45-day series of events honoring 50 years of democratic governance.

The commemorative ceremony, held at the Assembly complex in Itanagar, was graced by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, who reflected on the state’s legislative journey since its inception on August 15, 1975.

The event, which highlighted Arunachal’s transformation from a provisional 33-member assembly to a robust 60-member house, underscored the state’s commitment to inclusive and visionary governance.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, addressing the gathering, emphasized the Assembly’s pivotal role in shaping Arunachal’s democratic legacy. “This is not just a celebration of the past, but a reaffirmation of our responsibility to build a more transparent, accountable, and responsive governance system,” Khandu said, highlighting the Assembly’s evolution into a cornerstone of democracy representing the diverse cultures and aspirations of Arunachal’s people.

Governor Parnaik, who inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations on July 3, described the Assembly as a “temple of democracy” and a symbol of inclusive progress. “The people faced the uphill task of building a state from scratch amidst rugged mountains and challenging terrain, but through vision, perseverance, and people-centric legislation, Arunachal chose peace, inclusivity, and unity in diversity,” he remarked, praising the contributions of past and present legislators in steering the state away from instability. He urged the Assembly to prioritize land reforms, solid waste management, women’s empowerment, and the welfare of vulnerable communities, adding, “The soul of a state is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable.

The Governor also unveiled the Commemorative Pillar of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the State Legislative Assembly, in the Assembly Complex. He also visited the photo exhibition displaying the photographic records of the Assembly’s rich history. As a mark of unity, the Governor along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet poured waters and placed stones, taken from different rivrs of Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on legislators to pledge towards making Arunachal a developed state by 2047. “Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, we are committed to harnessing Arunachal’s potential through reforms that transform the state’s prospects,” Mein stated, reflecting on the Assembly’s legacy and the government’s focus on sustainable development. He also launched a commemorative badge during the inaugural event, symbolizing the occasion.

The golden jubilee celebrations, which began on July 4, featured cultural programs, exhibitions showcasing legislative history, and outreach initiatives to educate youth about democratic values. A documentary and commemorative journal were released by the Governor, while Chief Minister Khandu unveiled the official theme song. Performances by students from the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired in Chimpu added an emotional touch, reinforcing Arunachal’s commitment to inclusivity.

Speaker Tesam Pongte, reflecting on his personal connection to the Assembly’s history, noted, “The last 50 years have been remarkable, with progress in every area. Today, one can traverse the state in mere hours, a stark contrast to the two months it once took.” He highlighted ongoing programs with Rajiv Gandhi University to instill democratic values among youth, culminating on Constitution Day, November 26, with an award ceremony for essay and debate winners.

The special session also honored stalwarts like PK Thungon, Arunachal’s first Chief Minister, and TL Rajkumar, a two-term Speaker, who shared their experiences with the new generation. The Assembly’s journey from the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to full statehood in 1987 was celebrated as a testament to Arunachal’s resilience and democratic resolve.

As the celebrations concluded, the event reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to ethical, people-centric governance and its vision for a “Viksit Arunachal” by 2047, aligning with the national goal of a developed India. The presence of past and present legislators, cultural performances, and public engagement initiatives underscored the state’s vibrant democratic spirit and its aspirations for a progressive future.