Arunachal: DIET Naharlagun Launches Phase-II Orientation on NCF-FS 2022 for Pre-Primary Teachers

The training, scheduled from August 18–21, aims to strengthen the pedagogical skills of 40 pre-primary and primary teachers from Papum Pare in line with NEP 2020.

Last Updated: 18/08/2025
NAHARLAGUN- The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Naharlagun on Monday inaugurated the Phase-II 4-day Orientation Program on the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022.

The training, scheduled from August 18–21, aims to strengthen the pedagogical skills of 40 pre-primary and primary teachers from Papum Pare in line with NEP 2020.

The program was inaugurated by Yupia Deputy Commissioner, Ms. Vishakha Yadav, in the presence of Nabam Hina Doriak, DPC Itanagar Capital Complex, and Mrs . P.T. Riba, Principal of DIET Naharlagun.

In her address, DC Yadav underlined the importance of early education, urging teachers to become facilitators and effectively use Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs). Principal P.T. Riba outlined program objectives, noting the success of Phase-I (Aug 5–8) and reaffirming DIET’s commitment to building a strong foundation in early childhood education.

The inauguration also included an inspection of the ECCE room and arts-and-crafts gallery showcasing innovative local materials, followed by a Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN) demonstration by PSTE students.

