Arunachal: Yupia Hosts 1st Quarter DTFI Meeting & MR Campaign Orientation Ahead of Statewide Rollout

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, was attended by senior health and education officials.

Last Updated: 18/08/2025
YUPIA- The first-quarter meeting of the District Task Force on Immunization (DTFI) and orientation on the upcoming Measles-Rubella (MR) Campaign was held on Monday at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, was attended by senior health and education officials including the DMO, DRCHO, DDSE, ICDS Director, DPOs, and medical officers from CHCs and PHCs.

Dr. Neyang Nitik (DRCHO) briefed participants about the MR Campaign scheduled to launch on 22nd August 2025 from PHC Doimukh for Papum Pare. Dr. Tokar Nyodu (MO-RI) presented the district’s performance report and campaign orientation.

DC Yadav stressed intensified awareness campaigns, urging use of churches, namlos, mosques, and public gatherings for dissemination. She called for active involvement of ASHAs and Anganwadi workers to track missed MR1/MR2 beneficiaries and announced the formation of a Data Validation Committee.

WHO’s Dr. S. Victoria emphasized the importance of proper registration, timely validation, and training of Block Data Managers. DMO Dr. R. Rina Ronya highlighted the need for stronger surveillance to ensure swift reporting of outbreaks.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Tania Raju (DANO), with all stakeholders reaffirming commitment to the upcoming campaign.

