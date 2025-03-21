Arunachal: World Poetry Day celebration held at DNGC

ITANAGAR- The Literary Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) organised a captivating World Poetry Day celebration at its serene Orchid Lawn, bringing together students, faculty members and literature enthusiasts for an afternoon of poetic brilliance.

The event featured poetry recitations from 15 student poets and 10 faculty members, all of whom enthralled the audience with their creative expressions. More than 100 lovers of poetry and creative writing gathered under the natural canopy of trees, making the setting an ideal backdrop for an evening of literary appreciation.

Assistant Professor and Convenor of the Arts Club Mr. Nending Ommo moderated the event, ensuring an engaging and seamless experience for all participants.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. A.K. Pandey, Head of the Department of Commerce, emphasised the significance of poetry in personal and societal growth. He highlighted the essence of World Poetry Day and encouraged budding poets, stating that engaging in creative pursuits leaves no room for negativity and fosters constructive contributions to society.

Adding to the intellectual discourse, Dr. M.Q. Khan underscored the importance of creative writing and urged the audience to continue nurturing their literary talents and also congratulated the organising team.

A special highlight of the event was the poetry recitation by renowned award-winning poet and writer, Dr. Taro Sindik, whose words resonated deeply with the audience.

The event saw the esteemed presence of faculty members, including J.R. Padhi, Dr. Joram Ania, Dr. Mema Chiri, Ms. Tamo Yanga, Ms. Topi Bagra and Ms. Topi Bagra.

The event was thoughtfully curated by the Literary Club’s Convenors—Mr. Nending Ommo, Ms. Joram Renu and Dr. Mema Chiri—who meticulously planned and executed the programme to celebrate the power of poetry in a very short notice.

With its blend of insightful speeches and soulful poetry recitations, the World Poetry Day celebration at DNGC was a remarkable success, leaving participants inspired to further explore the world of creative writing and literary expression.