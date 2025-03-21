ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Training on Advancing crop production and seed management in the mid hill region held at Basar

Farmers from Galu, Gori and Soi village of Leparada district, actively participated in the program.

Last Updated: March 21, 2025
1 minute read
BASAR- The ICAR (Research Complex) for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar organized a three-day farmers training program from 19th to 21st March, 2025 titled ‘Advancing crop production and seed management in the mid hill region of Arunachal Pradesh’ under AICRP Seed project.

The aim of the programme was to promote production of quality seed in the state. Farmers from Galu, Gori and Soi village of Leparada district, actively participated in the program.

During the programme, Dr. L. Wangchu, Head, ICAR, AP Centre, Basar briefed about the insights and importance of the training programme.

Dr. T. Angami, Scientist (Horticulture) coordinated the training programme and enlightened on the production of quality planting material in important crops like mandarin and king chilli.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kaushik Bhagawati, Technical Officer (GKMS/IMD) delivered lecture on impact of climate change and monsoon preparedness to increase resilience of farmers. Dr. Rajesh A. Alone, Scientist (Agroforestry) focused on scientific fodder production.

Ms. Ashwini Suryawanshi, Scientist (Land and Water Management Engineering) highlighted on sustainable crop productivity and seed management in mid hills regions through soil and water conservation.

Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Senior Scientist (Plant Pathology) highlighted on the integrate disease management in major seed crops futher, explained on the oyster mushroom and its spawn production.

Young professionals’ viz. Dr. Rajesh Khan, Mr. Mikar Nyodu, Mr. Karge Basar delivered technical briefings on Participatory seed production on field and horticultural crops.

As part of the training program, farmers were also presented with kharif season seeds, water can and local hand weeder.

The programme highlights the commitment of the ICAR AP Centre, Basar to empower local farmers and promote agricultural growth in the district.

