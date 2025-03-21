ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Border Area Youth Exchange Programme Concludes in Tirap

The event brought together 22 delegates from Assam, Nagaland, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, fostering cross-cultural dialogue, ......

Last Updated: March 21, 2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Border Area Youth Exchange Programme Concludes in Tirap

TIRAP- The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Tirap, organized a five-day Border Area Youth Exchange Programme (BAYEP) from March 11 to 15, 2025. The event brought together 22 delegates from Assam, Nagaland, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, fostering cross-cultural dialogue, national integration, and peace among youth from border and non-border areas.

The programme commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony, where Mr. Mohit Nehra, District Youth Officer of NYKS, welcomed the delegates. In his address, he emphasized the importance of such exchanges in promoting national unity and understanding.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The event was graced by NL Naam, EAC Lazu, who spoke about the rich cultural heritage of Tirap district. He highlighted the unique traditions and customs of the Nocte, Tutsa, and Ollo tribes, offering the delegates valuable insights into the region’s indigenous communities.

Also Read- Training on Advancing crop production and seed management in the mid hill region held at Basar

As part of the initiative, Govind Singh, Deputy Commandant of the 44th Battalion of Assam Rifles, interacted with the delegates, shedding light on opportunities available in the Army, Air Force, Navy, and other armed forces. He also encouraged the youth to explore career prospects in these dynamic fields while appreciating the cultural vibrancy of Tirap.

A series of expert sessions followed, featuring prominent speakers such as:

  • Mr BD Chelek, Principal, JNV Tirap
  • Bidya Ji, Teacher, Brahmakumari Centre
  • Raghunandan Jariya, APA, NYKS
  • Tehen Henkhe, Young Achiever
  • Karmjeet Singh & Mr. Halam, PT Instructor, 44 Assam Rifles
  • Kutung Aboh, Assistant General Secretary, Nocte Women Association
  • Teman Matey, Social Worker
  • Mrs . Jayanty Bangyang, Social Activist
  • Tonyan Rangyang, Ex-NYV

These sessions provided guidance and inspiration to the delegates, covering topics related to youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and career opportunities.

Also Read- Cash Found at Judge Yashwant Verma’s Home Prompts Transfer

As part of the exchange programme, the delegates also visited key cultural and community sites such as Care Me Home Rehab Center, Craft Center, District Museum, Emporium, Lapnan Village, Kheti & Thinsa Village. These field visits allowed participants to engage with local youth, learn about traditional practices, and witness firsthand the unique cultural rituals of the region.

The Border Area Youth Exchange Programme successfully strengthened national integration by fostering mutual understanding among youth from diverse backgrounds. The initiative provided a platform for young minds to connect, share experiences, and appreciate the rich cultural tapestry of India.

Tags
Last Updated: March 21, 2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Mithun Mela Held in Dem Village in Keyi Panyor dist

Arunachal: Mithun Mela Held in Dem Village in Keyi Panyor dist

Arunachal: Dr. Kuru Dindi Selected As Assistant Professor At IIT Bombay

Arunachal: Dr. Kuru Dindi Selected As Assistant Professor At IIT Bombay

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul launches Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 in Hayuliang

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul launches Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 in Hayuliang

Arunachal: Bodak Village Communities and MWS Plant Over 300 Saplings to Create a ‘Floral Village’

Arunachal: Bodak Village Communities and MWS Plant Over 300 Saplings to Create a ‘Floral Village’

Arunachal: RGU Commemorates World Social Work Day 2025

Arunachal: RGU Commemorates World Social Work Day 2025

Arunachal: Celebrating Educational Improvements in Govt Schools of Chongkham, Namsai

Arunachal: Celebrating Educational Improvements in Govt Schools of Chongkham, Namsai

Supreme Court Orders Centre to "Come Clean" on Arunachal CM's Wife's Contracts

SC Orders Centre to “Come Clean” on  Govt contract involving Arunachal CM’s relatives

Arunachal: NERIST Conducts Workshop on Real-Time Flood Warning System for Mizoram

Arunachal: NERIST Conducts Workshop on Real-Time Flood Warning System for Mizoram

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates School Auditorium and Football Stadium at IGJGHS, Attends Unying A:ran Spring Carnival in Pasighat

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates School Auditorium and Football Stadium at IGJGHS, Attends Unying A:ran Spring Carnival in Pasighat

Arunachal: Minister Dasanglu Pul Inspects Infrastructure Development at Hayuliang School

Arunachal: Minister Dasanglu Pul Inspects Infrastructure Development at Hayuliang School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button