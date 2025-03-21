Arunachal: Late Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Archery Tournament Concludes in Tawang

Tawang– The first edition of the Late Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Archery Tournament concluded with an exciting finale and prize distribution ceremony at the Mega Festival Ground, Mentsemtse.

MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, attended as the chief guest, alongside dignitaries such as Superintendent of Police, Tawang, Dr. D.W. Thongon; Representative of Tawang Brigade, Lt. Colonel Digvijay Jadhav; family members of Late Dorjee Khandu; President of District BJP, Lhundup Choisang; President of District NPP, Phurpa Lama; and other senior officials, public leaders, and sports association representatives.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering praised the Tawang District Archery Association for organizing the event and appreciated the family of Late Dorjee Khandu for sponsoring the tournament. He described Late Dorjee Khandu as a visionary leader whose contributions significantly advanced the state’s development. He encouraged young archers to draw inspiration from his life and aim for excellence at national and international levels.

Vice Chairperson of the Tawang District Archery Association, Tenzin Lhendup, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his family for sponsoring the tournament and declaring it an annual event. He emphasized that the competition would provide a vital platform for young archers and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to nurturing talent in the sport.

As a tribute, MLA Tawang and other dignitaries paid their respects to Late Dorjee Khandu by lighting lamps.

Final Match Results:

Traditional Style Archery:

Winners: Sangeyling Team (15 shots)

Sangeyling Team (15 shots) Runners-up: Team Monyul (2 shots)

Olympic Style Archery:

Winners: Ketchengha Boys (328 points)

Ketchengha Boys (328 points) Runners-up: Changbu Boys (295 points)

The winners received trophies and cash prizes, marking a successful conclusion to the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The event ended on a high note, with participants, organizers, and dignitaries expressing enthusiasm for continuing this tournament annually to honor Late Dorjee Khandu’s legacy and promote archery in the region.