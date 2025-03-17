Arunachal: ITBP has launched its high-altitude Frontier Level cycling expedition, “Veerta,” from Bumla

TAWANG- The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP ) has launched its high-altitude Frontier Level cycling expedition, “Veerta,” from Bumla, Arunachal Pradesh, situated at a formidable 15,080 feet. This ambitious 10-day journey, flagged off by the Unit Commandant, features a team of 10 dedicated personnel: 2 officers, 1 Subordinate officer, and 7 other ranks.

“Veerta,” meaning valor, encapsulates the spirit of this challenging endeavor, which will test the team’s physical and mental endurance as they navigate treacherous roads and stunning landscapes.

Throughout their expedition, the ITBP team will engage with local communities and school children, fostering a strong connection with the region’s inhabitants.

They will share the glorious history of the ITBPF, demonstrating their vital role in safeguarding the nation, and provide hands-on demonstrations of mountaineering skills and infantry weapons.

The team will also distribute sports equipment to encourage physical activity among the youth, conduct career counseling sessions to guide students towards promising futures, and raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation in the region.

Beyond their community engagement, the “Veerta” expedition will emphasize environmental stewardship. The ITBP personnel will actively participate in cleanliness drives at various tourist spots, promoting responsible tourism and maintaining the pristine beauty of the area.

They will also contribute to environmental sustainability by carrying out plantation drives along their route. These initiatives underscore the ITBP’s commitment to preserving the natural environment alongside their primary duty of border security.

The expedition will culminate at the Sector Headquarter in Tezpur, Assam, where the team will deliver a powerful message promoting a healthy youth and a clean environment.

This frontier-level expedition aims to inspire the youth of the region, reinforcing the ITBP’s dedication to serving the nation and its people.

By combining physical challenge with community outreach and environmental awareness, “Veerta” showcases the multifaceted role of the ITBP as guardians of both the nation and its natural heritage.