Arunachal: C3 Hails Landmark Introduction of Mass Comm in Govt Colleges

ITANAGAR- ( By our correspondent ) Terming the decision by the Education Department to introduce Mass Communication courses at the undergraduate level in Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, and Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, as a ‘landmark,’ the Contemporary Communiqué Club (C3), a collective of mass communication alumni from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), has warmly welcomed the move.

The C3 has lauded Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for their visionary leadership in making this long-cherished dream a reality.

This milestone was formalized through Notification No HTE-17/16/2021, dated Itanagar, March 8, 2025, signed by Amjad Tak, Commissioner (Education), stating, “The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to accord approval for introduction of Mass Communication Course in undergraduate level in D.N Govt. College, Itanagar and JN College, Pasighat.”

Also Read- Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

The government’s approval fulfills a decades-long demand of mass communication students and alumni, who, since RGU’s introduction of the postgraduate program in 2004, have tirelessly advocated for broader access to media education in the state.

On February 21, a C3 delegation led by Chair Dr. Prem Taba and Co-Chair Dr. Yami Landi met Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, submitting a representation urging the inclusion of mass communication and journalism courses in government colleges and Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat.

Also Read- Career Guidance Programme Held at SCCZ

Highlighting the plight of over 700 RGU graduates, the delegation underscored their diverse skills in journalism, filmmaking, and public relations—skills vital for Arunachal’s development—yet constrained by limited opportunities within the state.

“Today, we stand elated as this vision has materialized,” C3 stated. “A historic milestone! Mass Communication has finally found its place in the state’s education landscape, thanks to the inspiring vision of Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and the gracious support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Also Read- Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

After years of waiting since its establishment as a department in RGU in 2004, this long-cherished dream has come to life. We are deeply grateful to both leaders for their commitment and action. Heartfelt thanks also to the countless individuals who made relentless and consistent efforts to push this issue forward. This will go down in the annals of mass communication history in our state! We look forward to the successful implementation of these courses.”

C3 has extended its profound gratitude to Education Minister Sona for his assurance during the February meeting and for his resolute action in driving this initiative forward. The group also thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his support in approving this transformative step, paving the way for a robust media education ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, the C3 acknowledged the pivotal role of Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and OSD Pema Norbu Thongchi, whose optimism and commitment ensured this cause was prioritized.