Arunachal: Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

SEPPA- A devastating fire broke out on the evening of March 16, 2025, at Poultry Colony in New Seppa, East Kameng District, reducing multiple homes to ashes. According to official reports, the blaze completely destroyed two houses and partially damaged two others.

No casualties were reported. The swift intervention of local authorities and emergency services, the fire was brought under control before it could spread further.

The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) promptly visited the affected families, providing immediate relief and support. A team led by Dr. Dari Tallang, Vice Chairperson of EKSWCO, along with executive members, extended assistance, including first aid and essential supplies.

Also Read- Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

Dr. Tallang reassured the fire victims of continued support from EKSWCO, urging them to remain strong during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the District Administration, Seppa, under the leadership of Tashi Thongdok, EAC-cum-Town Magistrate, and Kenli Riba, CO Seppa, coordinated relief efforts alongside the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) and the Seppa Fire Station. Immediate aid was distributed to the affected families.

Also Read- Training cum Input Distribution of Kiwi fruit saplings held at Vibrant Villages

In light of the incident, the District Administration has issued a public advisory urging residents to exercise extreme caution while handling fire, particularly during the dry winter season.

Officials emphasized the importance of fire prevention to safeguard lives and property. Residents are encouraged to follow these fire safety precautions, like Regularly inspect electrical wiring, Safe Handling of Fire, Proper Storage of Flammable Items etc. The District Administration reassured residents of its commitment to safety and urged everyone to remain vigilant.