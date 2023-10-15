Arunachal: 4th Induction cum Orientation Programme of NCC unit of DNGC held

ITANAGAR- NCC Unit of Dera Natung Government College ( DNGC ) organised its 4th Induction cum Orientation Programme 2023 at college conference hall 15th of October 2023. More than 240 cadets participated the event.

The program was held to give orientation to newly enrolled cadets about the objective and Functions of NCC. And also to instil discipline, fosters camaraderie, and nurtures leadership skills.

The programme was graced by Captain Dr. Achyuth Sarkar, Assistant Professor, Computer science and Engineering National Institute of Technology Jote Arunachal Pradesh as resource person and Dr. MQ khan the principal D Dera natung Government College Itanagar as special guest.

Addressing the gathering Dr. MQ khan explains the role of NCC in Nation building and overall development of institution. Additionally, he applauded the cadets and CTOs for their astounding service in last many years in the institution.

Dr. Achyut sarkar has oriented the cadets about various career avenues in NCC and incentives that NCC cadets are eligible for.

Dr. Likha Eichir, Assistant professor, department of commerce and CTO NCC SW in her welcome address highlighted the myriad achievements of the unit in current academic session and various initiatives taken by the NCC unit of the college. Further, she urged the newly enrolled cadets to maintain sanctity of the NCC.

The cadets had also privilege of listening to madam Yaro Taksing Senior GCI 1st AP BN Naharlagun.

The vote of thanks was given by cadet Lesum Dema Marphew Senior under Officer senior wings wherein she express her gratitude to Resource Person , principal sir and everyone who present in the program. The program ended with NCC song and National anthem.