Arunachal’s MMA Prodigy Hosam Loda Claims World Title

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has once again made its mark on the global sports stage. Hosam Loda, a young MMA prodigy from Loda village under East Kameng district, has clinched the prestigious Global Martial Arts Association (GAMMA), MMA U16 Boys -46 kg World Championship title. Lusiya Tana won the Bronze medal in the -52.2 kg category.

Loda’s dominant performance in the finals against Portugal’s Correia Goncalves, which resulted in a first-round stoppage, has brought immense pride to the state.

The championship took place at the Dewa United Arena in Indonesia, where athletes from over 80 countries participated in the GAMMA World MMA Championships 2024.

Loda, who honed his skills at Shwkhaw MMA & Fitness Gym in Nirjuli, has been hailed as an inspiration for young athletes across the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed his congratulations on X, stating, “Heartiest Congratulations to Hosam Loda from East Kameng District on achieving the incredible milestone of becoming the GAMMA MMA U16 Boys – 46 kg World Champion! Your first-round stoppage victory against Correia Goncalves at the GAMMA World MMA Championships 2024 in Indonesia is a moment of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire nation.”

The East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation also extended their congratulations, lauding Loda as an inspiration for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India.

The Loda Welfare Society (LWS) expressed their pride in Loda’s achievement, calling it a rare feat that has brought honor to the entire Loda society.

LWS Chairman Tarang Loda said “Hosam’s dedication and resilience are a testament to what young people can achieve through hard work. We hope his journey inspires more youths from our clan and state to embrace sports as a path to excellence and self-discipline.”

Meanwhile, Shwkhaw MMA & Fitness Gym, Nirjuli Founder and Coach Sujoy Mannow, remarked on Loda’s win and the broader message it conveys. “Hosam’s triumph is not just his personal victory but a reminder of the potential that lies within every aspiring athlete. We are immensely proud of him, as well as our other representatives, Tana Lusiya and Mark Tamang, who also represented India on the global stage. I urge the youth to pursue sports with passion and discipline, as it can lead to remarkable opportunities and life-changing experiences,” he said.