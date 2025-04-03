Arunachal: 25 Food & Beverage Job offers in top Hotels handed over by Minister Nyato Dukam

ITANAGAR- Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Nyato Dukam reaffirmed the commitment of the State Govt. in high quality skilling and providing jobs to the youth of the State. The Minister said this during the felicitation of food and beverage trainees after completion of two month residential training in food & beverage sector at Itanagar.

Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with Honda India Foundation and Visan Foundation had conducted the two-month Food & Beverage Service training for 30 trainees comprising 25 girls and 5 boys at Itanagar.

The training programme was aimed to impart industry standard training in hospitality sector with a commitment to ensuring 100% placement. 25 trainees were awarded job offer letters in renowned hospitality companies by Minister Nyato Dukam and other senior dignitaries present in the function.

Also Read- Arunachal Youth Parliament 2.0 Inspires Young Leaders

Minister Dukam also announced that the department of Skill Development will provide a handsome stipend under the extended State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme for one year who go out of State for job or apprenticeship, over and above their salaries. The candidates were elated at the announcement.

Minister Dukam while congratulating the successful candidates urged that the young recruits should have the tenacity to love the job chosen and grow on the basis of hard work and self confidence. Loving ones job is the key to success and growth he reaffirmed.

Also Read- Historic Six-Day Freedom Trail Trek Begins from Kenzamani

Labeling the young recruits venturing outside the state as brand ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh, Advisor to Minister Dr. Mohesh Chai advised them to maintain good conduct and promote the image of the state. ‘You are the role models and inspirations, and your success will inspire and incite other unemployed youth to follow your footsteps’, he said.

Dr. Chai also said that skill development is the panacea to unemployment. ‘Govt. jobs are limited and securing jobs in the private arena is the alternative to arrest unemployment. For this, our youth need to get skilled and be willing to venture outside the state for jobs’, he said.

While highlighting the various roles, activities and achievements of the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Commissioner Saugat Biswas informed the gathering of the various partnerships entered by the department with trainers and employers such as Toyota, Tata Technology, Honda Foundation, Larsen & Toubro in the past one year, and the strides the department has made in assured jobs in reputed companies.

Also Read- Ke:míng Longa observed at Komsing

He further informed of the successful trainings in the adventure tourism sector being undertaken in collaboration with NIMAS, trainings in packaging at Indian Institute of Packaging, Drone trainings at Drone Academy Telangana among a few. Biswas urged the audience to participate in higher number in all skilling activities initiated by the department and take optimum advantage of the initiatives of the Government.

Earlier, SDE Secretary Bullo Mamu highlighted the activities conducted during the two-month training program. She elaborated on the comprehensive training provided to the trainees which included various skill development sessions and five days on-the-job training at E&K restaurant.

Managing Director, Visan Foundation Sangeeta Ranjit informed that during the training programme, trainees were taught with an NSQF-aligned course in food and beverages. The assessment was conducted by the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Council. She also informed that the next batch would commence soon under partnership with Honda India Foundation. Meanwhile, Sangeeta also expressed her gratitude to the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for their mentorship and support.

The Minister also had an interactive session with the candidates, who narrated their touching stories about participating in the training and their excitement on getting the job offers. The candidates were excited to start their careers with well known names in the Industry.

The function was also attended by SDE Director Sibo Passing, Assistant Director Gyati Kacho, representatives of Honda Yab Sunav Camdir, Suraj Pradhan, Suman Shukla & Vivek Raturi, Sr. Consultants and the candidates.