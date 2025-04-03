Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Tourism Policy and Logo to Boost Sustainable Travel and Cultural Preservation

NEW DELHI- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh took a significant step toward redefining its tourism landscape by launching a new tourism policy and unveiling a vibrant brand logo.

The announcement, made by Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona during a press conference in New Delhi, aims to position the state as a world-class destination while emphasizing sustainable travel and the preservation of its rich cultural heritage.

This initiative marks a transformative moment for Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as the “Land of the Dawn-lit Mountains,” as it seeks to attract both domestic and international travelers with a focus on experiential and responsible tourism.

Also Read- 25 Food & Beverage Job offers in top Hotels handed over by Minister Nyato Dukam

The new tourism policy is designed to showcase Arunachal Pradesh beyond its scenic mountainous reputation, encapsulated in the tagline “Arunachal: Beyond Myths and Mountains.” It prioritizes a diverse range of tourism offerings, including farm tourism, wine tourism, wellness and spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, film tourism, ecotourism, tribal tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, and border tourism.

Minister Sona emphasized that the policy’s core objective is to preserve the state’s pristine landscapes, unique biodiversity, and rich tribal culture while fostering sustainable practices and empowering local communities.

“The prime focus of our new tourism policy is to position Arunachal Pradesh as a world-class tourism destination,” Sona stated, adding that the state aims to double domestic tourist numbers and achieve a tenfold increase in international arrivals.

Also Read- Historic Six-Day Freedom Trail Trek Begins from Kenzamani

Complementing the policy, the new logo features turquoise mountains beneath an orange arc symbolizing the rising sun—a nod to Arunachal Pradesh’s identity as the first place in India to witness sunrise.

This visual identity reflects the state’s untouched beauty and cultural richness, serving as an invitation to explore an “unexplored side of India that is profoundly enriching,” according to Tourism Director Manjunath. The rebranding effort aligns with a broader vision to promote sustainable tourism that balances economic growth with environmental and cultural conservation.

Also Read- Ke:míng Longa observed at Komsing

The policy includes several strategic measures to achieve these goals. A dedicated facilitation cell will be established to support investors, in collaboration with Invest India, ensuring ease of doing business and encouraging private investment in tourism projects.

Additionally, the government plans to prioritize capacity building and skill development, conducting skill gap assessments and partnering with premier institutes like the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) to train local guides, small businesses, and the workforce.

A multi-pronged promotional strategy, encompassing digital marketing, social media engagement, and event-based promotions, will further enhance the state’s visibility as a premier tourist destination.

Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism sector has already shown remarkable growth, with foreign tourist arrivals increasing by 300% to 4,496 in 2023 and domestic visitors surging by 368.91% to 1.04 million compared to 2022.

The new policy builds on this momentum, aiming to establish the state as a leader in sustainable and culturally immersive travel. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the initiative’s significance, stating, “With the unveiling of our Tourism Logo and Policy, a new chapter begins for the State’s tourism sector, focusing on promotion, sustainability, cultural preservation, and economic opportunities for local communities.”

This forward-thinking approach not only promises to boost the local economy but also ensures that Arunachal Pradesh’s natural splendor and tribal heritage remain intact for future generations. As the state opens its doors wider to the world, it invites travelers to experience a unique blend of adventure, tranquility, and cultural authenticity in one of India’s last frontiers.