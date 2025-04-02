ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ke:míng Longa observed at Komsing

The event was organized by the Komi Gumin Development Committee (KGDC).

Last Updated: April 2, 2025
KOMSING- ( Siang District )  The historic event Ke:míng Longa with the theme “Insurrection Day to glorify our heroes” – was commemorated at Komsing Riné Déré in Siang district on Monday. The event was  organized by the Komi Gumin Development Committee (KGDC).

Participated by the public and gaon burahs of both Komsing Kumku and Komsing Karo villages, the day long event aimed to honor the bravery and sacrifices of heroes including Matmur Jamoh, Lunrung Tamuk and others, who assassinated British officer  Noel Williamson on March 31, 1911.

The occasion was graced by local MLA and Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Transport Ojing Tasing as chief guest and Deputy Director of Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam as guest of honour.

Several distinguished guests, including Dr. Ashan Riddi, Professor at RGU; Dr. David Gao, Assistant Professor at RGU; and TK  Kopak, DTO West Siang and HoDs of Siang were also present.

During his address Tasing assured the villagers that he is committed to improving the road conditions of Komsing and ensuring better connectivity for the people. Citing historical importance of Komsing, the minister further expressed his vision to transform Komsing into a prominent tourist destination, provided the villagers support the initiative.

The tourism deputy director delivered an insightful speech, raising awareness about the importance of homestays in promoting tourism. She also elaborated on various government schemes that could aid in boosting local tourism and economic opportunities for the villagers.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to work towards the betterment of Komsing, preserving its rich history while fostering modern development.

Earlier, traditional games & sports and walkathon from Komsing  Karo Dere to Komsing Rine Dere was conducted, withnessing huge participation.

