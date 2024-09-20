Arunachal: IG Assam Rifles calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Major General Manish Kumar, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 20th September 2024. They reviewed the law & order and security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor, while sharing his services experiences in the North Eastern Region and his observations during the tour of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, recommended enhancing security through detailed planning and proactive measures.

He suggested dividing the areas of responsibility into zones amongst the security forces to improve operations and vigilance.

The Governor advised the IGAR to leverage technology for improved monitoring and the automation of information processes. He stressed the importance of friendly policing, real-time intelligence sharing among forces, and the formation of quick-reaction teams.

The Governor shared his concept of a ‘Unified Plan’ to strengthen security drills and preparedness in the TCL region.

The IGAR (North), who has the security responsibility of eastern Arunachal and Nagaland, assured the Governor of the full cooperation of the Assam Rifles with the State Police, and the local communities within his jurisdiction.

He also highlighted the goodwill missions carried out by the Assam Rifles, aimed at improving the welfare of the local population.