Arunachal: Field Day on ‘Organic Quality Seed Production of Rice and Maize Crop in Mid hills’ held at Basar

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Basar organized a field day on the topic “Organic Quality Seed Production of Rice and Maize Crop in Mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh” on 20th September, 2024 titled.

The aim of the program was to optimize organic seed production system of rice and maize in tribal areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Held at the ICAR Research Farm in Gori, Leparada, the event received generous sponsorship from AICRP Seed Project.

Thirty three (33) enthusiastic self hep group farmer trainees from villages of Leparada district, Arunachal Pradesh, actively participated in the program. Dr. L Wangchu, Head, ICAR, Basar, graced the occasion, providing comprehensive insights into the principles and benefits of organic quality seed in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the field day distinguished scientists such as Dr. Ampee Tasung (Scientist, Soil Science), Dr. Rita Nongthombam (ACTO, KVK), Dr. Thejangulie Angami (Scientist, Fruit Science), Dr. Doni Jini (Sr. Scientist, VEE), Dr. Raghuveer Singh (Sr. Scientist, Plant Pathology), Dr. R.A. Alone (Scientist, Agroforestry), Ms. Ashwini Suryawanshi (Scientist, Land & Water Mgt) and Joken Bam (Sr. Scientist, Vety. Parasitology) delivered technical briefings on various topics, including organic production of quality seed, importance of quality seed for enhancement of seed production among tribal areas.

Additionally, technical and young professionals such as Mr. Kaushik Bhagawati, Mr. Bhoben Pait, Mr. Navajyoti Das, Mikar Nyodu, Mr. Karge Basar, Nyamo Dirchi, Lachi Drema and Valenta Kangjam shared valuable insights on topics like climate-smart agriculture, organic manure production and soil moisture conservation to enhance the farmers practical knowledge.

The farmers provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, expressing satisfaction with the informative and inspiring sessions conducted by the scientists from ICAR, Basar.

This event highlights the commitment of the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region to empower local farmers and promote organic quality seed production in the region.