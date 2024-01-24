Arunachal: Tour Guide Training held ICR youth

ITANAGAR- The department of Tourism in collaborations with District Administration , ICR is organising 3 days Tour Guide Training programme with a special focus on Itanagar Capital Region Tourism from 22nd Jan’2024 for ICR youth at SFCI, Itanagar to commemorate National Tourism Day-2024. The 3 days training programme will have several session along with one day Field visit for practical experience.

At the onset of the programme Ms. Rechi Lugnya, DTO incharge welcomed all participants and resource person of the day and highlighted the objective of the guide training programme.

The Training programme was inaugurated by K.N Damo ,Director Tourism, In his inaugural address he encouraged all trainees to inculcate the spirit of Atithi Debo Bhava and take pride in Arunachal’s cultural and natural diversity.

He further emphasised the indispensable role of a tourist guide in shaping state’s tourism industry and positive impact their expertise has on visitors aspects.

On the occasion , Mrs Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director(Tourism) made a power point presentation on Arunachal Tourism, Tourist Circuit, PAP and ILP.

John Panye, former president ,APTOA exhaustively spoke on major tourist destination within ICR and Papumpare district.

Yomjum Yomgam, Tour Operator briefly spoke about the career opportunities in Tourism industry and shared his personal experience as tour operator for past 20+ years.

Raj Basu, Advisor to Dept. Of Tourism, GoAp on Rural Tourism headed the technical session and through role playing he made it interactive as well as participatory for all trainees.