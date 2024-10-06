ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green Discusses skill development initiatives for Arunachali youth

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of bringing in highly trained professionals to equip Arunachali youth with the skills required to compete globally.

Last Updated: October 6, 2024
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green OAM discussed skill development initiatives for Arunachali youth in sectors like construction, hydropower, and infrastructure with collaboration from Australian institutions.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today accorded a warm welcome to His Excellency Mr. Philip Green OAM, the Australian High Commissioner to India, and his delegation, Mr. Hugh Boylan, Consul General in Kolkata, and Ms. Harriet White, Vice-Consul in Bengaluru.

The discussion centred on advancing skill development initiatives for Arunachali youth with focus on collaboration with Australian institutions. Chief Minister emphasized on immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh’s workforce, especially in sectors like construction, infrastructure development, hydropower and road connectivity.

He highlighted the critical need for skilled manpower to support the state’s ongoing and future projects, notably in hydropower development.

He also advocated for collaboration with Australian experts to develop a cadre of skilled trainers, ensuring long-term and sustainable development for the region.

Mr. Green assured joint collaboration between Australia and Arunachal Pradesh in skill development. He acknowledged the peaceful environment of the state, praising its ethnic diversity and harmonious co-existence.

The meeting concluded with expression of optimism for enhanced cooperation in imparting high-end skills for Arunachali youth in the coming days.

