Arunachal: Opium cultivation must be stopped- Governor

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 23rd April 2022. They discussed about opium cultivation, starting of the State University at Pasighat and finalization of all pending pension cases in various departments of the State Government.

The Governor emphasised that opium cultivation must be stopped and administration must take appropriate action to provide alternative cash crop cultivation to the people including horticultural activities.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor on his tour to eastern part of the State, with a focus on opium cultivation and drug abuse as also the development of the State’s aspirational Namsai District.